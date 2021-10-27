Upcoming hen rehoming day

A rehoming event for hens will take place next month.

So far, more than 2000 hens, who were due for slaughter, got to go and live in the gardens of people across Aberdeenshire, with some rehomers coming from as far as Elgin.

The hens are 18 months old approximately, and so are no longer commercially viable, though most of them still lay eggs most days.

Bulding on this success, the next rehoming day is on Sunday, November 14.

People can book hens by going to www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption/hen-adoption-dates-locations/.

They can also follow the Facebook page, BHWT Aberdeenshire and Surrounding Rehoming to keep up-to-date.

Since 2005 the British Hen Welfare Trust has been rescuing hens from slaughter and rehoming them as pets throughout the UK.

Working with farmers in the egg industry, the trust designed and developed the original rehoming model and have rehomed over 850,000 hens to date.

The British Hen Welfare Trust finds caring pet homes for tens of thousands of ex-commercial laying hens every year.

Without them, the birds would be destined for slaughter.

To reach as many people as possible the Trust has set up hen adoption sites all over the country and adoptions take place on a regularly.