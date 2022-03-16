Urgent review into safety after fatal A90 crash near Ellon

Liam Kerr MSP and Councillor Gillian Owen at the Tipperty junction, where an urgent safety review will be carried out.

Confirmation of the review comes after Scottish Conservative North-east MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen wrote to Transport Scotland over concerns about the layout at Tipperty Industrial Estate and Logie Road near Ellon.

A fatal crash in January heightened concerns when a 74-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and lorry at the Tipperty junction.

In a response to Mr Kerr’s letter, Transport Scotland said a review of the central reservations is now under way as a matter of urgency.

Mr Kerr said: “The current layout of these central reservations is extremely dangerous and I welcome an urgent safety review being carried out.

“The consultation must gather a range of views so different options can be assessed on how to improve these terrifying junctions.

“It was devastating to hear of the fatal crash in January which is why action must be taken immediately to reduce such tragic incidents in the area.”

Cllr Owen added: “Lives are being put at risk on a daily basis crossing this dual carriageway and I’m glad Transport Scotland recognises this.

“Collisions have been occurring at these central reservations for too long which is why any improvements are welcome.

“I, along with Mr Kerr, will continue to push for updates on what solutions come from the urgent safety review.”

In his letter replying to Mr Kerr, Transport Scotland’s interim director of roads, Stewart Leggett, said: “Several agencies are currently engaged in reviewing the circumstances of the fatal road traffic accident on the A90 Aberdeen-Peterhead trunk road on January 25 at this junction, including Police Scotland, Transport Scotland and Aberdeen Roads Limited.

“A wider review assessing the central reservations at Logie Road and Tipperty Industrial Centre is now underway.

“Once that appraisal is completed, including a consultation exercise, an evaluation on the future use of the central reservations will be undertaken.