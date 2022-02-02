Volunteer befrienders in Aberdeenshire needed to help tackle loneliness for veterans with sight loss

Sight Scotland Veterans provide support to empower ex-servicemen and women affected by sight loss to regain confidence, restore independence and make new connections. (Photo: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Volunteer befrienders for the charity will help to tackle the issue of social isolation and loneliness for veterans with sight loss head on.

Many veterans with sight loss have told Sight Scotland Veterans they have experienced loneliness as a result of their visual impairment. For many, particularly older veterans with sight loss, the pandemic has created new or intensified experiences of social isolation.

With a friendly telephone chat at a regular weekly time slot, home-based volunteer befrienders can provide a vital social connection, listening ear, and a chance to laugh and reminisce for a veteran with sight loss.

Alison McPherson, Sight Scotland Veterans Outreach Worker for Aberdeenshire, said: “Some older veterans with sight loss we support are housebound due to health and mobility reasons or have found the need to rebuild their confidence in going out into the community again due to the pandemic’s impact.

“Aside from with ourselves and health care workers, many veterans with sight loss we support have very little social contact with other people.

“Our outreach team across Scotland are in touch regularly with veterans with sight loss in their region to provide emotional and practical support. Volunteer befrienders are a vital part of our team because they extend the social connections of those we support.

“A social telephone chat on a regular basis with a friendly, reliable person can really help individuals to feel less lonely and support their wellbeing and confidence building.”

Sight Scotland Veterans is also keen to hear from anyone who would be interested to take part in in-person befriending with veterans with sight loss in Aberdeenshire when pandemic restrictions allow.

James Whyte, Sight Scotland Veterans Volunteer Development Manager, said: “We would love to hear from people based in Aberdeenshire who are interested in becoming a volunteer befriender for veterans with sight loss.

“As well as telephone befrienders, we are also seeking volunteers who would be willing to do in-person befriending locally – joining a veteran for a cuppa or accompanying them on a walk.

“After such a difficult two years in this pandemic, volunteer befrienders are more needed than ever. The value of a friendly conversation and social connection can never be underestimated.

“These volunteer roles are so uplifting and rewarding, while making a big difference to someone’s life. The health and safety of our volunteers and service users is of paramount importance to us. We follow robust measures to keep everyone safe as we continue to be impacted by the pandemic and we provide full training and on-going support to our volunteers.”

If you would like to join Sight Scotland Veterans in the charity’s mission to reach out to even more veterans with sight loss and become a volunteer befriender, please visit sightscotland.org.uk/volunteer or call 0131 446 2154 for more information.