Walk on fire to help beat cancer

People across Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to join Relay for Life fundraisers and do a firewalk for Cancer Research UK

Fundraisers from the Cancer Research UK Relay For Life Deeside committee are inviting people to join them for the fire walk at the Garioch Sports Centre, Burghmuir Drive, Inverurie on March 18 between 6pm and 10pm.

Participants who will walk barefoot over burning embers will be supported on the challenge by experts, UK Fire Walk.

The event will start with a 90-minute safety and motivational workshop by Scott Bell of Firewalk UK, who is the two time Guinness World Record holder for the ‘Greatest Fire Walking Distance’.

Participants will be fully prepared before removing their footwear and heading out over 10 feet of red hot wood embers.

Relay For Life Deeside, Event Chair Emma Stephen said: “2022 marks 20 years of Cancer Research UK’s work. To mark this very special year, we wanted to introduce an exciting new fundraiser in the local community.

"Thanks to funding raised by our generous supporters, we’ve helped double cancer survival in the last 40 years.

"Today, two in four people survive the disease. Our ambition is to accelerate progress so that three in four people survive cancer by 2034.

"By taking part in events like this we can all play our part in making that ambition a reality.

She added: “The first question most people ask about a fire walk is will it hurt? Some say they feel the heat through their soles, others say it’s freezing cold, each walker has their own experience.

"We are encouraging supporters to sign up and have a go themselves to see which one they feel. Whichever it is, it certainly won’t be a feeling they’ll forget.

"We only have 100 places available and they’re going fast so we recommend anyone interested registers as soon as possible to secure a place.”

It costs £20 to register for the firewalk for Cancer Research UK and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.

For more information about the fire walk challenge, and to register, visit www.deesiderelay.com/events