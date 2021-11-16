Witness appeal following serious road crash on the A90, near Foveran

-

At around 1.30pm, a 36-year-old man was driving a Ford Transit southbound on the A90 between its junctions with the B9000 and the A975, when it was involved in a collision with a stationary HGV.

Emergency services attended and the 36-year-old man was taken by Ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

The HGV driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this road near to these junctions shortly before the crash to contact us.