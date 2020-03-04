Work to provide north-east communities with 4G access halted due to lack of interest

Work to provide two north-east communities with 4G access for the first time has been halted by the Scottish Government due to a lack of interest.

Collieston and Pennan in Aberdeenshire, which currently have no 4G phone coverage, were promised masts as part of the Scottish Government’s 4G Infill Programme.

But the SNP Government said work has now been delayed because it can’t find any mobile phone operators to show an interest – two years after launching.

It comes after Wigtownshire in Dumfries and Galloway became the first “notspot” in Scotland to benefit from the initiative.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman said he is “extremely concerned” that Collieston and Pennan will be forgotten about while other areas across the country would gain connection to the 4G network.

He said: “The Scottish Government must do more to help both Collieston and Pennan which were the main areas in the north-east to receive 4G.

“A total of £25 million has been pledged to this programme which can’t go to waste simply because of the lack of forward planning shown by the SNP Government.

“These communities are tourist spots in the north-east, however both residents and tourists have no access to 4G coverage.

“It’s extremely concerning that the Scottish Government has only now just found out about this and I’m worried these areas will be left behind other parts of the country.

“Urgent action needs to be taken to prevent this and work must be carried out along with mobile phone operators to explain the need and benefits of having 4G in these areas.”

Connectivity minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Unfortunately progress has been slower at two candidate sites identified in Aberdeenshire at Pennan and Collieston with no confirmed interest yet expressed by mobile network operators.

“Unless we have at least one operator committed to deliver 4G services from any candidate site that site will not progress to build.”