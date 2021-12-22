Ythan Singers hit the right note

The Ythan Singers

The audience were very appreciative of the live performance and joined in with the Carols for All with enthusiasm.

The collection on the door raised a total of £170 for the Ellon Playpark Improvement Committee (EPIC).

If anyone missed the concert the Kirk have made a recording which can be found by visiting youtu.be/DEM5rdNwv8I .

EPIC are a community group looking to improve the play parks in Ellon.

Donations can be made at gofund.me/ad0f5506