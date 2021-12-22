Ythan Singers hit the right note
The Ythan Singers were delighted to be able to hold their concert in person on Sunday – albeit 2m apart!
The audience were very appreciative of the live performance and joined in with the Carols for All with enthusiasm.
The collection on the door raised a total of £170 for the Ellon Playpark Improvement Committee (EPIC).
If anyone missed the concert the Kirk have made a recording which can be found by visiting youtu.be/DEM5rdNwv8I .
EPIC are a community group looking to improve the play parks in Ellon.
Donations can be made at gofund.me/ad0f5506
More details on the Ythan Singers can be found at www.ythansingers.co.uk/