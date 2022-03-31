Aberdeenshire candidates for upcoming local government election confirmed

The local government election will take place on Thursday 5th May

The notice of poll, including the full list of candidates and polling places, can be found via www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/localelection2022

Polling for the local government election in Scotland takes place on Thursday, May 5. Votes will then be counted electronically on Friday, May 6 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 18.