Community stalwart selected as SNP cadidiate in Mid Formatine by-election

SNP candidate Jenny Nicol

The by-election is taking place following the decision of Karen Adam to resign as a councillor following her election to the Scottish Parliament to represent the Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency.

Ms Nicol is an active member of the local community as a member of the Belhelvie Community Council and of Keep Potterton Green, a group focussed on sustainable development and raising awareness of local environmental issues.

Jenny said: “I’ve lived and worked in Mid-Formartine for most of my life. I was brought up here, and I’m raising my own children here – I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. I believe it’s vital that our communities have strong voices, and strong connections. That’s why I’ve worked for years to develop those in Mid-Formartine.

“Since the first lockdown last March, the local shop and Post Office I manage with my family has, like other local businesses, worked to meet the needs of our community.

“I am a Community Council member, and know what great work these bodies do alongside other community groups across Mid-Formartine. I want to support them to continue that work.

“I believe the settlements in Mid-Formartine all have their own sense of identity and place. Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of us working together for our communities’ future. I’m standing for election to work towards that future.”

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, SNP Group Leader in Aberdeenshire Council said: “It’s great to see a young woman like Jenny, who’s so active in her local area, deciding to stand for the SNP in this by-election. Jenny’s local experience and enthusiasm will be huge assets not only to the people of Mid-Formartine but to our SNP group as we continue to work for the communities of Aberdeenshire.”