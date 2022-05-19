Aberdeenshire Council leadership confirmed

The meeting endorsed a new Conservative/Liberal Democrat/Independent administration.
Leader: Cllr Mark Findlater
Deputy Leader: Cllr Anne Stirling
Provost: Cllr Judy Whyte
Deputy Provost: Cllr Ron McKail
The meeting also appointed chairs and vice-chairs to the relevant policy committee roles.
Audit Committee chair: Cllr Ross Cassie
Audit Committee vice-chair: Cllr Stewart Adams
Business Services Committee chair: Cllr Mark Findlater
Business Services Committee vice-chair: Cllr John Cox
Communities Committee chair: Cllr Anne Stirling
Communities Committee vice-chair: Cllr Hannah Powell
Education and Children’s Services chair: Cllr Gillian Owen
Education and Children’s Services vice-chair: Cllr Anne Simpson
Infrastructure Services chair: Cllr John Crawley
Infrastructure Services vice-chair: Cllr Isobel Davidson
Sustainability Committee chair: Cllr Sarah Dickinson
Sustainability Committee vice-chair: Cllr Jim Gifford
The chair and vice-chair of the Area Committees will be agreed at the first meeting of their relevant committee in the coming weeks.