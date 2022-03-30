Councillor Jim Gifford to stand as Independent at council elections in May

Councillor Jim Gifford will stand as Independent at the council elections in May

Former council leader Jim said: “I parted company with the Conservatives almost two years ago and must admit to having enjoyed the freedom of not having to stick to a party line on anything over that time!

“Aberdeenshire Council has a proud history of having a significant number of Independent councillors and those, who over many years have aligned themselves to various council administrations, have brought a sound, non-political balance to many decisions - and the council has been the better for that.

“These are difficult times for our councils. The usual challenges of ever-increasing demands matched to ever-decreasing budgets are being magnified by the on-going challenges of dealing with and trying to recover from all things COVID.

“The emerging problems with rapidly rising prices on just about everything, but especially energy and fuel costs, are going to affect everyone in Aberdeenshire and demands for council services and support will rise even higher – just when our own costs will no doubt be rising as well.

“There is much to do but my last 15 years on the council have shown that so much can be achieved if everyone works together in the best interests of our communities and that, more often than not, starts with the right decisions being made at council level.

On his change of council ward Jim commented: “Changing council wards is unusual but not unheard of and I am doing that for a number of reasons but mostly so that I can use the election campaign to continue my opposition to the proposed quarry just outside Newmachar.