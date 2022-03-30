David Keating selected as Scottish Conservative candidate for Inverurie and District

Mr Keating hopes of getting “a fair share” of resources for Inverurie and wider Aberdeenshire if elected.

The former oil worker will go to the polls in the hope of getting “a fair share” of resources from Holyrood for Inverurie and wider Aberdeenshire.

Mr Keating, who is currently the councillor for East Garioch, has spent more than 40 years in the oil industry.

He has also been a Samaritan volunteer for more than 20 years, part of which has involved running workshops in secondary schools, including Inverurie, to help pupils develop emotional health coping skills.

Mr Keating will stand in the upcoming council election.

Mr Keating, who is a member of the Church of Scotland having lived locally since 1993, said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Inverurie and District. I know the issues that matter to local people because they matter to me too and I want to make a difference to the area.

“The SNP Government continues to penalise Aberdeenshire Council by not giving a fair share of funding. This year saw a real-term cut in funding of £371 million which was later reduced to a cut of £251million for one year only.

“We need to campaign for legislation to enshrine fair funding for councils into law, guaranteeing that local authorities get a proportionate share of the Scottish Government budget each year.

“We have established a ten-year fund to increase spending on infrastructure across Aberdeenshire. In Inverurie, this will see substantial carriage repairs on our high-use roundabouts as well as work on the B993 Don Bridge which is due to be replaced.