Drew Cullinane to Stand as Independent candidate for East Garioch

Involved in the community since moving to Aberdeenshire in 1983 along with his wife and young family.

Becoming a parent/youth rep at the Garioch Community Centre and on Saturday mornings, under 8’s coach with Colony Park FC.

Since 2007 Drew has served as a member of Kintore and District Community Council (KDCC), he is also a Trustee of Action Kintore Ltd (a local registered charity), who own and administer “The Bothie” youth facility in Kintore.

Drew has also served as a panel member on the Scottish children's Hearing system, attending and chairing Children’s hearings within Aberdeenshire.

Drew is aware the issues residents are faced with in East Garioch’s three main settlements and its large rural area.

Drew also knows the challenges of running a small business, having been in a partnership with his wife Nan, when they both ran the local Post Office.

Before retiring last year, Drew worked for 38 years within Engineering & Sales in the Oil & Gas sector.