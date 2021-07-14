Information at your fingertips with council app

Why don’t you download it today?

Aberdeenshire Council has a very useful App called myAberdeenshire you can download to your mobile phone.

Typical information you can retrieve on the go is:

Notifications about bins and recycling services Reminders when your bins are due for collection and what goes in each bin type View your nearest recycling centre and check what you can recycle Reminders about school holidays Notifications for unexpected school closures and incidents affecting the school Check Council Tax band based on your address and view your annual charges for Council Tax, water and sewage View grit bin locations, make grit bin requests or report damage to a grit bin Check which routes will receive gritting treatment Report road and street light faults Report fly-tipping

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I use the App all the time as it is quick and simple.

"Reporting potholes is very easy you just press the report icon and find the street and take a picture and upload. The council send you an email with a reporting number. So many things that you can do so very useful.”