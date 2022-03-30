Mid Formartine Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party candidates selected

Sheila Powell

Potterton resident Sheila previously ran a small farm and worked in the oil and gas industry.

She has lived in Aberdeenshire with her husband Tom for 28 years, and was elected to the ward in the by-election last year.

She said: “Aberdeenshire is one of the lowest-funded council areas in Scotland. Per head of population we only get 92 per cent of the Scottish average from Holyrood.

Derek Ritchie

"Public services, the local economy and our way of life depend on a fair share of resources.

"I have campaigned for better road safety in our villages and intend to continue making this ward a safer place to live.

“Mid Formartine deserves strong voices which will speak up for residents, to the council and for the county. Scottish Conservative votes on May 5 will secure those voices.”

Derek, 54, has coached youth football sides for Formartine United.

He and his wife own a car repair business in Udny, and Derek is keenly aware of the urgent need for road repair funding to be made available in his ward.

He said: “If elected, I will campaign for a fairer funding deal from the Scottish Government, non-ring-fenced, which can be spent on the roads and infrastructure.