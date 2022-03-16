Plans for tree planting after losses in the storms

The council wants to plant more trees to replace those lost in the storms.

Following Storm Arwen the region recorded “substantial” losses of trees and areas of woodland totalling 27 hectares.

However following storms Corrie and Malik the number has since increased to 36 hectares.

The most significant damage occurred on trees at Haddo, Aden, Battlehill, Gauchhill Wood at Kintore and around Duff House near Banff.

Forests surrounding Bennachie were also affected.

Aberdeenshire Council estimates that nearly 18,400 trees were damaged by Storm Arwen alone.

The local authority has established a Forest and Woodland Strategy that could see new areas of woodland created across the region to help combat climate change while protecting wild species and providing areas for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Councillor Martin Ford raised the issue of planting more trees in Aberdeenshire and it was considered at a meeting of the Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) last Thursday (March 10).

A report to committee outlined the plans for woodland management and replanting following the recent storms.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Ford said he decided to raise the issue after looking out of his window following Storm Arwen.

He said: “In the immediate vicinity of our house there are hundreds of trees down that were standing six months ago.

“The report provides some detailed statistics on council land and these do indeed make for grim reading. Put very simply, whatever we do, the landscape in Aberdeenshire is not going to look like it did six months ago for decades to come.”

Councillor Ford suggested the council look at changing its policy on street trees stating it was “well worth consideration”.

He said: “I think greening our towns is something that has real benefits, not least for the wellbeing of residents.”

He added that the local authority should “look again” at the potential for planting trees on road verges across council land.

Councillor Paul Johnston backed the call for street trees and said they were “fantastic air filters for urban areas”.

As well as storm damage a large number of trees across the region have been hit by Dutch elm disease and Ash dieback. The local authority is working on an Ash Dieback Action Plan to assess the situation and prevent any further trees from being lost.

Over the last few months the council’s Ranger Service has carried out 15 tree planting and aftercare sessions with schools and local community groups. A number of sessions have been organised to take place in March and April in locations including Aboyne, Tarves and Newburgh.

Meanwhile around 120 schools have taken part in the Trees for Schools scheme. Due to the success of the scheme it has been extended to include care homes, family centres, children’s homes and sheltered housing units.