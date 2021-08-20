Scottish Conservative Sheila Powell wins Mid-Formartine by-election

Scottish Conservative Sheila Powell topped the poll in Mid-Formartine.

The count took place this morning in Inverurie, following yesterday’s election.

Mrs Powell defeated her closest challenger – the SNP’s Jenny Nicol – by 275 votes.

Result of the #MidFormartine by-election: Jeff Goodhall (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 412 votes, Peter Kennedy (Scottish Green Party) – 144, Jenny Nicol (Scottish National Party) – 1205, Sheila Powell (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) – 1480.