Scottish Conservative Sheila Powell wins Mid-Formartine by-election
Scottish Conservatives candidate Sheila Powell has been elected to serve as a councillor for the Mid-Fortmartine ward on Aberdeenshire Council.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:39 am
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:15 pm
The count took place this morning in Inverurie, following yesterday’s election.
Mrs Powell defeated her closest challenger – the SNP’s Jenny Nicol – by 275 votes.
Result of the #MidFormartine by-election: Jeff Goodhall (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 412 votes, Peter Kennedy (Scottish Green Party) – 144, Jenny Nicol (Scottish National Party) – 1205, Sheila Powell (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party) – 1480.
The turnout was 27.9 per cent.