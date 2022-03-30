SNP announces candidates in Mid-Formartine

SNP candidates Jenny Nicol and Kenny Hutchison

Kenny Hutchison, 37, has lived his whole life in the North East of Scotland and is a caseworker for Gillian Martin MSP.

Mr Hutchison was formerly a journalist at the Ellon Times, and later worked as a course administrator at the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre at Fyvie.

He said: “I’m passionate about the north east of Scotland and much of my working life has been spent working to benefit local folk. Whether that be through local journalism, helping young people keep traditional skills alive, or now assisting the local MSP to help her constituents.

“My roots are deep in Aberdeenshire, and my career has given me experience of dealing with the Council. If elected I would be a strong voice for the people of Mid-Formartine.

“I would work to ensure the Council uses the resources it has available to help the folk living here to bounce back from the pandemic. There are reserve funds that the current administration have been reluctant to make use of. If recovering from a pandemic doesn’t justify making use of those funds, what circumstances would?"

Jenny Nicol has lived and worked in Mid-Formartine for most of her life.

Ms Nicol is heavily involved in local community groups, and continues to serve as a community councillor. She has helped launch an initiative to tackle food waste in local villages as part of Udny Community Shelf.

She said: “I was delighted to be selected to stand for the SNP in Mid-Formartine. This is my home, it’s where I raise my children, and I want nothing but the best for our communities and the people that live in them.

“I believe the settlements in Mid-Formartine have their own sense of identity and place, and the past two years dealing with COVID-19 have highlighted the importance of collaborative local effort for the good of our communities. If elected, I will work with communities to help deliver what they want their future to be.”