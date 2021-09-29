Views sought on fees for ceremonies conducted by registration service

The survey invites respondents to comment on the proposed fees for the various ceremonies offered.

Under the authority’s corporate charging framework, fees must be reviewed every three years, apart from annual inflationary increases.

Aberdeenshire’s non-statutory registration fees were last updated in 2017, with a planned review in 2020 postponed due to the pandemic.

Current charges are in some cases well below the average for Scottish councils, as well as being lower than those being charged locally by providers of non-religious services.

A revised fees structure has been developed, with the revised charges remaining below the Scottish average in almost all cases, and views are now being sought on the proposals.

The results of the consultation will be brought before the council’s Business Services Committee in November and, if approved, the changes would take effect from January 1 next year.

As well as conducting ceremonies within registration offices and dedicated ceremony rooms, registrars have been able to conduct services in non-council venues since 2002. Services include civil marriage, civil partnership and the renewal of marriage vows, as well as baby naming and private citizenship ceremonies.

Statutory fees apply for the provision of small civil marriage and civil partnership ceremonies held on a weekday in a council ceremony room with no more than five people present. Councils have discretion to set fees for all other ceremonies that go beyond the statutory minimum.

The income generated offsets the cost of the registration of births, marriages and deaths, family history searches and ceremonial services.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Head of Legal & People, Karen Wiles, said: “The updated fees structure would see charges remain lower than the national average in most cases and would help us fully cover the cost of provision and offset the cost of other services offered by the team. We’re keen to hear the views of customers.”