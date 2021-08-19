Voters go to the polls in Aberdeenshire Council's Mid-Formartine ward

Polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

The vacancy has arisen due to the decision by Karen Adam to stand down as a councillor for the area following her election to the Scottish Parliament in May this year as MSP for the Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency.

There are four candidates standing for election.

Jeff Goodhall is standing for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Peter Kennedy is representing the Scottish Green Party, Jenny Nicol is looking to retain the seat for the Scottish National Party, and Sheila Powell is standing for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. Any voters who need to apply for an emergency proxy vote due to unforeseen circumstances, such as having to self isolate due to testing positive for Covid-19, has until 5pm to do so.

The polling stations for voters are as follows:

Daviot – Daviot Village Hall, Oldmeldrum – British Legion Hall, Market Square; Tarves – Melvin Hall, Duthie Road; Udny – Pitmedden Public Hall, Tarves Road, Pitmedden; Udny Station – Udny Station Community Centre; Belhelvie – Potterton Community Education Centre, Laigseat Road, Potterton; and Balmedie – Balmedie Leisure Centre, Eigie Road.