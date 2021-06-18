David Keating named as new councillor for East Garioch

Cllr David Keating

With voting having taken place yesterday (Thursday, June 17), the appointment was confirmed following the electronic counting of votes at Inverurie Town Hall this morning (Friday, June 18).

A total of 2,725 votes were cast, representing a turnout of 26.2 per cent.

David Keating’s election follows the sad passing of councillor Fergus Hood in March and brings Aberdeenshire Council to almost a full complement of 69 elected members.

The council will be back up to its full complement of 70 elected members following the Mid Formartine by-election in August.

The count began at 10am, with results being declared by returning officer and Aberdeenshire Council’s Chief Executive Jim Savege just after 11:30am.

The results are as follows:

Andy Brown – Scottish Labour Party 111

David Keating – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party 1240

Trevor Booth Mason – Scottish Liberal Democrats 281

Jamie Ogilvie – Scottish Green Party 130

Dan Ritchie – Scottish National Party (SNP) 963

Cllr David Keating said he was delighted to win the by-election.

“He is looking forward to working for the people of East Garioch and Aberdeenshire. He pledged to do his utmost to fashion consensus.

Council’s Chief Executive Jim Savege said: “Today’s appointment sees Aberdeenshire Council take a step closer towards being restored to full democratic strength.