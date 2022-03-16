East Garioch councillor Glen Reid bids to retain seat for SNP

Councillor Glen Reid will be standing again for the SNP in May's election.

Current councillor Glen Reid has been selected to contest the election once again, and is looking forward to the opportunity to continue to represent those living throughout the ward.

Glen has lived within the ward in Kintore for nearly 18 years, and is a local business owner.

He has been married for 20 years to Alysia and has two children, one son who is at college, and one son who attends Kemnay Academy.

Glen was named Community Champion at the LGiU Scottish Councillor Awards in 2020.

Commenting on his reselection, Glen said: “It has been an honour to serve as a councillor for East Garioch and represent my community for the last five years.

"I stood for election for the first time in 2017 to make a difference, to improve each area of the ward, to fight on behalf of the communities and to be their voice.

"I have achieved quite a lot, but still believe that there is work to be done in these extremely challenging time.