Gillian Owen and John Crawley selected to fight the local elections in May

Gillian Owen, who has served since 2007, has agreed to stand for a fourth term and she will be joined on the ballot paper by John Crawley who was the by-e lection candidate in October 2020.

Mrs Owen said: “I have really enjoyed representing this lovely ward and hope to continue. I have enjoyed meeting many locals at the Farmers Market and at my Tuesday surgeries.

"It has been a very different term of office than the previous ones as the impact of Covid has been significant.

"Social media is a fantastic tool but I’m conscious that not everyone is into that, so I use the local press to try and keep residents aware of what I am doing.”

Gillian continued: “Residents will be aware that I have worked hard to ensure that the Balmacassie Industrial Estate has been bought up to adoptable standard, likewise the Ellon Park & Ride Phase 2 was approved back in 2012 yet it has taken until now to be completed, at last the Meiklemill footbridge has been replaced.

"Finally, speeding traffic is a blight that affects all our, towns and villages and the Police and Council know the issue but it’s finding a solution that is taking the time.

"I will continue to work hard on the issues that I know and understand are key to all the residents.”

John Crawley said: “I’m delighted to have been selected again.

"The By-election was a real eye opener, and I was pleased that I was approached again to stand for the local elections. Ellon is my home and has been for several years. My children went to Ellon Academy and both my wife, and I work locally.

"Ellon at Heart has been a real passion for me and have enjoyed playing my part with replacing the benches along the riverside and smartening up the tables by the old bridge.”

John added: “I know Gillian and I will make a great team with her experience and knowledge of the workings of the council, and we will work hard for the good of the ward.”