Gillian Owen and John Crawley selected to fight the local elections in May
The Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party have announced their team to stand in the Ellon & District Ward at May’s local elections.
Gillian Owen, who has served since 2007, has agreed to stand for a fourth term and she will be joined on the ballot paper by John Crawley who was the by-e lection candidate in October 2020.
Mrs Owen said: “I have really enjoyed representing this lovely ward and hope to continue. I have enjoyed meeting many locals at the Farmers Market and at my Tuesday surgeries.
"It has been a very different term of office than the previous ones as the impact of Covid has been significant.
"Social media is a fantastic tool but I’m conscious that not everyone is into that, so I use the local press to try and keep residents aware of what I am doing.”
Gillian continued: “Residents will be aware that I have worked hard to ensure that the Balmacassie Industrial Estate has been bought up to adoptable standard, likewise the Ellon Park & Ride Phase 2 was approved back in 2012 yet it has taken until now to be completed, at last the Meiklemill footbridge has been replaced.
"Finally, speeding traffic is a blight that affects all our, towns and villages and the Police and Council know the issue but it’s finding a solution that is taking the time.
"I will continue to work hard on the issues that I know and understand are key to all the residents.”
John Crawley said: “I’m delighted to have been selected again.
"The By-election was a real eye opener, and I was pleased that I was approached again to stand for the local elections. Ellon is my home and has been for several years. My children went to Ellon Academy and both my wife, and I work locally.
"Ellon at Heart has been a real passion for me and have enjoyed playing my part with replacing the benches along the riverside and smartening up the tables by the old bridge.”
John added: “I know Gillian and I will make a great team with her experience and knowledge of the workings of the council, and we will work hard for the good of the ward.”
The 2022 Scottish local elections are due to take place on May 5, 2022. All 1,219 seats across all 32 Scottish local authorities will be up for election.