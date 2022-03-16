Hazel Smith to stand again for Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats candidate, Hazel Smith.

Hazel was elected in 2017 to represent the West Garioch ward that takes in the communities of Kemnay, Insch, Chapel of Garioch, Auchleven, Whiteford, Durno, Meikle Wartle, Old Rayne, Oyne and Pitcaple.

Hazel said: “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to have represented and worked with residents and volunteers in my local community, especially in these trying times with the covid pandemic, and recent storms.”

Hazel feels the administration she has been a part of has really delivered on education in the ward: “We have had some successes in the Ward with investment in Insch Primary School and Kemnay Academy in this Council term.”

Hazel’s sight remain firmly set on the future “we are still pushing for a positive outcome regarding the future use of Insch Memorial Hospital and disabled access at Insch Railway Station.

"Both projects I fully support and will continue to put the views of the community forward at every opportunity.”

Michael Turvey, Convenor of Aberdeeshire West Liberal Democrats said “Hazel is an incredibly hard-working and diligent Councillor who is fully engaged with the community.

"She has a long track record of public service and her commitment to residents in West Garioch is outstanding.”

Mr Turvey added: “We are proud to have her as the Liberal Democrat candidate for West Garioch.”

Hazel, a mother and grandmother who has lived in Kemnay since 1988, worked for 15 years as Scotland Victims Support Area Administrator for Aberdeenshire, until her retirement.

Hazel has also been very involved in housing issues and for 19 years was director of a housing association providing affordable houses for rent.

Hazel was also Chair of Kemnay Community Council before her election to Aberdeenshire Council.

In 2017 Aberdeenshire elected 14 Liberal Democrats.