Improvement work at Ellon Park and Ride progressing well

Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen shared a briefing from Aberdeenshire Council officers providing an update to residents on how the works are going.

The briefing states: “‘As part of the extension works, three new high specification shelters will be provided and serviced by a purpose-built bus road.

"An additional 91 parking spaces are being provided in the upper carpark, including improvements to internal footways and access.

"Customers using the site will be informed of the temporary arrangements by on site notice boards and signage. Wider notification via social media will be made in liaison with Aberdeenshire Council communications team.

“Weekend Working will be needed in addition to Monday to Friday hours, there is permission to work Saturday mornings 7am-noon in line with the contract.

"This working time is not always utilised and will depend on the works taking place and whether any specialist sub-contractors are on site.

"The construction programme, as approved, is based on a five-day week so there will be no delay if this half day is not used.

"To secure access into the facility, rising bollards have been designed and will be installed within the updated entry/exit way of the car park.

"The purpose of these bollards is to narrow the access point to allow only permitted vehicles. The proposed bollards are built for intensive use, are crash rated and have a standard descent time of 3.5 seconds.

"Waste and recycling facilities are still situated to the north of the car park and these will continue to be serviced by larger vehicles.

"The bollards will have a control unit, accessible from within the waiting room and a roadside kiosk, which allow the bollards to be raised and lowered with the push of a button to facilitate permitted access for larger vehicles.”