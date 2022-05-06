Local Government Election 2022 results

-

First to be announced is Ward 8 - Mid Formartine.

Andrew Hassan Lib Dem, Paul Johnston Independent, Jenny Nicol SNP, Derek Ritchie Conservatives have been elected as councillors.

The results were:

Andrew Hassan Lib Dem first preference votes – 752 (elected)

Kenny Hutchison – Scottish National Party (SNP) first preference votes 728

Paul Johnston Independent first preference votes 916 (elected)

Jenny Nicol SNP first preference votes 971 (elected)

Sheila Powell Scottish Conservative and Unionist first preference votes 803

Derek Ritchie Scottish Conservative and Unionist first preference votes 876 (elected)

There were four seats contested and the turn out was 44.2 per cent.

Ward 9 Ellon and District

John Crawley Conservative, Isobel Davidson Lib Dem, Louise McAllister SNP, Gillian Owen Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward No. 9 Ellon and District

John Crawley – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,050

Isobel Davidson – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,205

Josh Gall – Scottish National Party (SNP) 599

Mark Lappin – Scottish Labour Party 349

Louise McAllister – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,139

Gillian Owen – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 906

Craig William Stewart – Scottish Green Party 241

4 seats; 47% turnout

Ward 10 – West Garioch

Moray Grant SNP, Sam Payne Conservative, Hazel Smith Lib Dem have been elected as councillors for ward No. 10 West Garioch

Sasha Brydon – Scottish Labour Party 324

Moray Grant – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,247

Sebastian Leslie – Independent 273

Sheena Lonchay – Independent 451

Anne Mansfield – Scottish Green Party 182

Elaine Mitchell – Alba Party 71

Sam Payne – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,150

Hazel Smith – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 539

3 seats; 46.4% turnout

Ward 11 - Inverurie and District

Neil Baillie SNP, Marion Ewenson Lib Dem, David Keating Conservative, Judy Whyte Independent have been elected as councillors for ward No. 11 Inverurie and District

Neil – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,200

Marion Ewenson – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 843

David Keating – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,276

Archie Peebles – Scottish National Party (SNP) 343

Denise Rothnie – Scottish Green Party 187

Judy Whyte – Independent Elected 1,120

4 seats 41.7% turnout

Ward 12 – East Garioch

Jim Gifford Independent, Dominic Lonchay Conservative, Trevor Mason Lib Dem, Glen Reid SNP have been elected as councillors for ward No. 12 East Garioch.

Drew Cullinane – Independent 290

Rosanna Dobbin – Scottish Labour Party 323

Jim Gifford – Independent Elected 321

Dominic Lonchay – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,156

Trevor Mason – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 398

Glen Reid – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected- 1,727