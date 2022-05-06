Local Government Election 2022 results

First to be announced is Ward 8 - Mid Formartine.
Andrew Hassan Lib Dem, Paul Johnston Independent, Jenny Nicol SNP, Derek Ritchie Conservatives have been elected as councillors.
The results were:
Andrew Hassan Lib Dem first preference votes – 752 (elected)
Kenny Hutchison – Scottish National Party (SNP) first preference votes 728
Paul Johnston Independent first preference votes 916 (elected)
Jenny Nicol SNP first preference votes 971 (elected)
Sheila Powell Scottish Conservative and Unionist first preference votes 803
Derek Ritchie Scottish Conservative and Unionist first preference votes 876 (elected)
There were four seats contested and the turn out was 44.2 per cent.
Ward 9 Ellon and District
John Crawley Conservative, Isobel Davidson Lib Dem, Louise McAllister SNP, Gillian Owen Conservative have been elected as councillors for ward No. 9 Ellon and District
John Crawley – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – Elected 1,050
Isobel Davidson – Scottish Liberal Democrats – Elected 1,205
Josh Gall – Scottish National Party (SNP) 599
Mark Lappin – Scottish Labour Party 349
Louise McAllister – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,139
Gillian Owen – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 906
Craig William Stewart – Scottish Green Party 241
4 seats; 47% turnout
Ward 10 – West Garioch
Moray Grant SNP, Sam Payne Conservative, Hazel Smith Lib Dem have been elected as councillors for ward No. 10 West Garioch
Sasha Brydon – Scottish Labour Party 324
Moray Grant – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,247
Sebastian Leslie – Independent 273
Sheena Lonchay – Independent 451
Anne Mansfield – Scottish Green Party 182
Elaine Mitchell – Alba Party 71
Sam Payne – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,150
Hazel Smith – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 539
3 seats; 46.4% turnout
Ward 11 - Inverurie and District
Neil Baillie SNP, Marion Ewenson Lib Dem, David Keating Conservative, Judy Whyte Independent have been elected as councillors for ward No. 11 Inverurie and District
Neil – Scottish National Party (SNP) Elected 1,200
Marion Ewenson – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 843
David Keating – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,276
Archie Peebles – Scottish National Party (SNP) 343
Denise Rothnie – Scottish Green Party 187
Judy Whyte – Independent Elected 1,120
4 seats 41.7% turnout
Ward 12 – East Garioch
Jim Gifford Independent, Dominic Lonchay Conservative, Trevor Mason Lib Dem, Glen Reid SNP have been elected as councillors for ward No. 12 East Garioch.
Drew Cullinane – Independent 290
Rosanna Dobbin – Scottish Labour Party 323
Jim Gifford – Independent Elected 321
Dominic Lonchay – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Elected 1,156
Trevor Mason – Scottish Liberal Democrats Elected 398
Glen Reid – Scottish National Party (SNP) – Elected- 1,727
