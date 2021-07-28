Sheila Powell announced as Scottish Conservative candidate for Mid Formartine by-election

Sheila Powell is the Scottish Conservative candidate for the by-election

Sheila Powell, who has lived in Aberdeenshire for 27 years with her husband Tom, is aiming to become the sole Scottish Conservative representative for the area.

She recently highlighted the issue of potholes in Oldmeldrum especially in the town centre.

Sheila, who is now retired, previously ran a small farm and worked in the oil and gas industry.

She spoke of her delight at being announced as the Scottish Conservative candidate for the upcoming by-election.

Sheila said: “It’s a privilege to be standing as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate in the by-election in the area where I’ve lived and worked for many years.

“My husband Tom and I moved to Aberdeenshire 27 years ago, firstly to Fyvie where we had a small farm, then later to Potterton where we now live.

“Since then, I have become passionate about our area with a growing concern for the environment, including the welfare and wellbeing of our residents, in both our towns and rural areas.

“Whether it’s in Oldmeldrum, Daviot, Tarves, Udny, Pitmedden, Balmedie, where I live in Potterton, or any other local community, I understand the issues throughout our area because I experience them every day as well.”

Sheila added: “Over the next few weeks I’ll be out speaking to residents about the issues that matter.

“If you have any issues or concerns you’d like to raise with me, please don’t hesitate to get in touch - I’d be delighted to hear from you.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille added: “Sheila’s understanding of what matters to people in Mid Formartine makes her the ideal candidate for the upcoming by-election.

“If elected, she will be a valuable asset to the area and will help fight on the issues that matter to residents.”

Polls will open from 7am and close at 10pm on Thursday, August 19.