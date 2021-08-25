Sheila Powell named as new councillor for Mid Formartine

Sheila Powell is the new councillor for Mid Formartine.

Councillor Powell’s election follows the resignation of former councillor Karen Adam in May.

Ms Adam chose to stand down from the role after she was elected as the MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast in May.

A total of 3,257 votes were cast, a turnout of 27.9 per cent.

Cllr Powell received 1,480 votes and was followed closely by SNP candidate Jenny Powell who received 1,205 votes.

The two other candidates were Jeff Goodhall for the Scottish Liberal Democrats (412 votes) and Peter Kennedy for the Scottish Green Party (144 votes).

The count started at 10am and the results were declared by the Chief Executive of Aberdeenshire Council and returning officer Jim Savege at around 11.15am.

Cllr Powell’s appointment brings the local authority back to its full complement of 70 elected members.

Cllr Powell said she was delighted to win the by-election.

Speaking after the election she said she was “looking forward to the challenge” that the role will bring.

She said: “It’s been a whirlwind campaign. It’s been quite nerve racking at times but the results are just fantastic and the turnout was good.

“I’ve had tremendous support from all the local councillors, they have been with me for the last six weeks and they’ve turned out to leaflet and support me.”

Cllr Powell also praised Scottish Conservative MPs and MSPs for showing her support during her campaign.

She said: “Douglas Ross came down to meet me last Tuesday, that was just amazing.

“I made a promise that I would do my absolute best for the area and for the residents and it doesn’t matter what their political views are I’m there for the people and that’s what it’s all about in local council elections and I intend to keep my promise.”