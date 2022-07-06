Aberdeen-Inverness rail closure enables station works

Network Rail will carry out 54 hours of continuous working from Friday night until Monday morning to carry out work on the station development that cannot be undertaken safely while the railway is open.

Bus replacements will be in place between Inverness and Nairn and Inverness and Elgin on Saturday and between Inverness and Nairn on Sunday.

Passengers should check before they travel and plan their journey at www.scotrail.co.uk

Work to build the new Inverness Airport station continues this weekend

Since starting work last October the new £14m station at Inverness Airport has seen the construction of new platforms, the creation of the foundations for what will form the footbridge and lifts and the start of work to create the access road and car park at the site adjacent to the airport.

This weekend will see the demolition of the masonry road bridge to the east of the station site, installation of drainage, platform works and welding and stressing of the double-track section which has been created through the station.

The project, which is scheduled to complete in December, will deliver a two-platform station on the Aberdeen-Inverness line with step-free access, via a footbridge with lifts. Work also includes creation of a passing-loop and the closure of Petty Level crossing.

The station will have 64 car parking spaces with 10 electric charging facilities, four disabled spaces and cycle parking. There will be a new access road to the station for motorists and access to both platforms for pedestrians and cyclists.

David Millar, Project Manager for Network Rail said: “The construction of Inverness Airport Station continues to gather momentum and this weekend marks a significant point in the project. The removal of the old masonry arch bridge and connecting the passing loop are both important milestones in the delivery of the new station.

“We apologise for any inconvenience while the line is closed this weekend both to those intending to travel and to anyone who lives close to the site where we will be working continuously from Friday night until Monday morning.

“We appreciate your patience while we deliver this important addition to the area’s transport infrastructure.”

Details of alternative travel options during the weekend closure covering Saturday, July 9, to Sunday, July 10:

Engineering work is taking place between Inverness and Aberdeen, closing some lines.

Saturday:

Services between Inverness and Elgin will be cancelled and replaced by a bus throughout. Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn. The 04:56 Inverness to Edinburgh service (via Aberdeen) will start at Aberdeen at 07:08.

Sunday:

Services between Inverness and Aberdeen will be cancelled and replaced by a bus between Inverness and Nairn.

Planned Work