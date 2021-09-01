Aberdeenshire Council to investigate ways of tackling speeding across the North-east

The council is aiming to tackle the widespread problem of speeding traffic.

At a meeting of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee last week, councillors unanimously approved a trial of a speed indication device on Blackburn’s Fintray Road after concerns were raised over traffic speeds.

The decision was taken after Councillor Glen Reid raised a Member Promoted Issue expressing concerns over traffic speed on Fintray Road near Badger Rise, which is an area regularly used by schoolchildren and the wider community.

A traffic speed assessment found that vehicles entering Blackburn from Fintray did so at an 85th percentile of 32mph and those exiting Blackburn did so at an 85th percentile of 35mph.

The council’s current policy allows for interventions where the 85th percentile speed is above 35mph within a 30mph, based on an intervention criteria of the speed limit + 10% + 2mph.

Committee chair Cllr Peter Argyle said the proposal for a speed indicator device (SID) made “perfect sense” and proposed a trial be undertaken at the location to aid consideration of any future measures.

The council will also request that Police Scotland comes back to committee with a report exploring the continuing role it has to play in enforcing road traffic laws.

Cllr Argyle stressed that speeding throughout Aberdeenshire communities was of serious concern.

He said: “The speed of some motorists in virtually every community in Aberdeenshire is a major problem and there’s barely a community council meeting that any of us go to where the speed of vehicles is not raised as an issue.

“We need to find a more holistic way of looking at this issue across Aberdeenshire and in the first instance that will mean looking at the budget implications of purchasing an additional stock of speed indicator devices which can be used across the region.”