Additional contracts to help with North Aberdeenshire roads maintenance work

The maintanence work will get underway next month.

The programme includes repair works in Ellon and rural roads of Formartine.

This is one of several road surfacing contracts the council will be issuing in the coming months.

The surface dressing programme is nearing completion with nearly 70 miles treated within Banff and Buchan, Buchan and Formartine.

The council is continuing its planned programme of works and reactive patching of highly defected routes.

This is having a very positive impact and with the additional contractor resources now in place, the council hopes to complete the backlog of maintenance and repairs within the next four months.

Motorists will have seen a massive increase in the roads operations across Aberdeenshire as a result of relaxed conditions on coronavirus and that will continue in the months to come.

As all road users know, potholes can appear at any time and often require a relatively speedy response to ensure the road is safe.

This can mean that a temporary repair is required in the first instance, with a permanent repair being completed at a later date.