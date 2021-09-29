Additional funding sees reintroduction of supported bus services across Aberdeenshire

Thanks to additional funding, supported bus services will be reintroduced from next month.

The decision comes in light of increased financial support for local bus services as a result of the revised final funding package from the Scottish Government and subsequent changes to the council’s own 2021/22 budget.

Services were originally withdrawn in May to help the local authority realise crucial savings of £245,000 in the current financial year.

However in June, Full Council agreed a revised 2021/22 Revenue Budget which resulted in an additional £120,000 for local bus services during the current financial year and a further £120,000 in 2022/23.

That has enabled the council to reinstate the vast majority of the withdrawn journeys and services from October 4.

It will also enable services to undertake a more considered evaluation of the routes’ performance in a post Covid-19 scenario, as pre-pandemic passenger data had been used in the original evaluation and the bus market has evolved significantly during this period.

The single route not being reintroduced is Service 747 (Peterhead/Ellon–Dyce) which, given the small number of passengers affected, the considerable service delivery costs and the availability of alternative commercial bus services, was not considered viable. The 248 New Byth-Fyvie-Inverurie and 452 Fraserburgh-Inverurie will be reinstated.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I am delighted we have been able to fund the resumption of our supported bus services from October. While I appreciate the impact the temporary halting had on users across our communities, the combination of serious budget pressures and changing travel patterns arising from Covid makes the provision of bus services extremely challenging. I do hope people will make use of these restored services.”