Calls for Scottish Government to prioritise A90 upgrade between Ellon and Peterhead

Cllr Gillian Owen has said the upgrades on the A90 must be made sooner rather than later.

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid and Councillor Gillian Owen, who runs the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, have described the figures as “terrifying” and have urged the SNP-Green coalition not to turn a blind eye to them.

The Scottish Conservatives have backed proposals to install a roundabout at both the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions as well as introducing “2+1 lanes” further north, to Peterhead and Fraserburgh, to enable safer overtaking.

Ellon councillor, Gillian Owen, said: “These figures are atrocious and show why upgrades on the A90 must be made sooner rather than later.

“For too long commuters have had to contend with daily accidents and near misses on the road.

“Lives have been lost yet the SNP seem to be totally oblivious to the safety concerns at the likes of the Toll of Birness.

“Alex Salmond said the first decision he would make if he got elected as First Minister in 2007 would be to dual the road to Peterhead, with a decision being made within 100 days of him gaining office.

“Fast forward more than 5,300 days and the SNP are still in first gear with communities left to pick up the pieces of having such a dangerous road.”

Mr Duguid added: “To have 567 crashes on the road since 2006 shows how fundamental it is to upgrade areas like the Toll of Birness.

“While the bypass has improved safety between Aberdeen and Ellon, the remaining route to and from Peterhead and Fraserburgh has been left to rot and is a complete death trap.

“We have had a terrifying number of collisions on the road, many of which have tragically resulted in lives being lost.