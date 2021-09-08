Council introduces “Share Space” initiative to encourage active travel on rural roads

Signs will be installed along the routes to help implement the scheme.

In partnership with Nestrans, the project will create provisions for active travel on rural roads, allowing space for all modes of transport.

Signs approved by Transport Scotland will be installed along the routes to help implement the scheme and encourage motorists to make space for any pedestrians, cyclists, or horse riders who may be sharing the road.

The selected routes will take place on quiet, country roads, where traffic volumes and speeds are low enough to make active travel feel more attractive to road users.

Share Space will initially take place on a trial basis at Polinar Dam “loop,” Inverurie; Woodhead of Fyvie to Gight and the Ythan Trail as well as Fernie Brae Road, Cornhill, Banff.

These routes also link to existing footpaths and cycling trails, making it easier for active travel users to access nearby town, villages, and nature spots.

Peter Argyle, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “The Share Space initiative is a positive step towards offering more active travel options across Aberdeenshire. The chosen routes were carefully selected from several options that already had a certain level of active travel potential, and we have installed signage along the routes to notify all road users of these changes.

“We anticipate Share Space will be well received by our communities and will make active travel more accessible for locals who would like to cut down on short vehicle trips.”

Chair of Nestrans, Councillor Sandra Macdonald said, “Over the course of the pandemic and even now as restrictions ease, many of us walk and cycle more, and can feel the health and wellbeing benefits from doing so.