Councillor welcomes new safety measures at the notorious Toll of Birness

Cllr Gillian Owen at Toll of Birness

Drivers heading North will see the new flashing sign with a warning message that vehicles may be turning.

Councillor Gillian Owen has welcomed the new safety measures.

Cllr Owen said: “I congratulate Transport Scotland on a further safety initiative around the notorious Toll of Birness junction on the A90 heading north.

"I urge all drivers to pay attention to the sign and reduce speed to avoid potential accidents.”

Cllr Owen went on to say: “These initiatives all help to reduce danger in and round this junction however, the permanent solution of a roundabout must be started sooner rather than later, indeed it has been agreed and presented as part of the Regional Transport Strategy 2040.

"Transport Scotland confirmed when they visited back in 2014, this type of junction is the last left in Scotland and is in need of urgent upgrade.”

Back in October, campaigners urged the Scottish Government not to ditch vital A90 upgrades at Toll of Birness amidst concerns plans to dual the A96 in its entirety could be reversed following a review.

The Scottish Conservatives have backed proposals to install a roundabout at both the Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions.