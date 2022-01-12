Councillors join forces over A90 issues

Councillors Gillian Owen and Alan Fakley are happy with the postive response from Bear Scotland.

Councillor Gillian Owen along with Councillor Alan Fakley, who represents Peterhead South and Crude n, often take time out to check on the surface of the A90 which goes between both their Wards.

Over the last few weeks with the onset of the wintery weather there has been a noticeable decline in the surface.

Cllr Owen said: “The road surface between Ellon and Peterhead, (A90) is deteriorating quite quickly once again. Alan and I often have a chat to compare notes and we decided it was time to contact Bear Scotland to draw some issues to their attention. Their response was very positive.”

Bear Scotland is res ponsible for maintaining the trunk road network in North East Scotland.

Responding to the councillors, the company said: “Thanks for your email regarding the condition of the A90 Between Ellon Roundabout to Peterhead.

"We have raised several schemes throughout this area with approximately 15 different surfacing schemes planned for this area. These have been raised for our surfacing programme next year financial year and will start to commence in April 2022.

"This area will be inspected, and new areas of concern will be picked up and a scheme raised for the area to be completed in next financial year.”

Councillor Owen added: “This is really good news as this road is a crucial lifeline for many businesses and it needs to be maintained.”

Cllr Fakley said: “For those of us who regularly use this stretch of road it is clear the number of defective areas is on the increase.

"We all understand that the weather does have an impact on this, and it is important that we local Councillors keep monitoring and give feedback to Bear Scotland so that they can act.”

The councillors also took the opportunity to review the latest safety measures at the Toll of Birness.