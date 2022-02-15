Calls for Transport Scotland to review safety at two central reservations on A90 following fatal crash

Liam Kerr and Gillian Owen on A90 at Tipperty

It comes after a 74-year-old man died in a crash involving a car and lorry at the Tipperty junction near Ellon last month.

Police were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at about 5.20pm on January 25.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc and a white curtain-sided lorry.

Five fire crews attended and paramedics attended, but the driver of the car, from Aberdeen, could not be saved and died at the scene.

Two women in the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the driver of the lorry was not hurt.

The accident happened in the southbound lane, and the road had to be closed off as a collision inspection got underway.

Both Mr Kerr and Ms Owen have now written a joint letter to transport minister Jenny Gilruth urging Transport Scotland to look at closing the area’s central reservations at Logie Road and Connon’s.

Their call follows concerns raised by Connon’s bosses who are based in the Tipperty Industrial Estate.

The company has now instructed their drivers and visitors to use the Ellon roundabout and Newburgh slip way due to the risks associated with crossing the busy dual carriageway.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP, said: “These dangerous central reservations at Tipperty are not big enough nor are they fit for purpose which is why we are calling for action.

“Crossing the dual carriageway is a terrifying experience while vehicles are often left overhanging forcing oncoming traffic to manoeuvre past them.

“Unless this problem is addressed, there is a real possibility that more collisions will occur putting lives at risk.”

Ellon councillor Gillian Owen added: “I’m glad Connon’s have decided to act to protect their drivers and other motorists – now it’s time for Transport Scotland to make the changes needed to increase safety in the area.