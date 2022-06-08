Insch Level Crossing has been identified as being regularly misused.

ILCAD 2022 takes place today (June 9) and this year’s motto is “Don’t put your life at risk, stay away from tracks!”.

This hard-hitting message has been chosen due to many countries reporting an increase in inappropriate behaviour at level crossings and near the railway during and since the pandemic.

To try and deter this dangerous and often criminal behaviour, BTP and Network Rail identified several locations – including Insch Level Crossing – that are regularly misused on Scotland’s Railway.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Route Director for Scotland, said: “Misusing a level crossing can be incredibly dangerous. Ignoring warning signs and instructions can have devastating repercussions and we want to warn the public not to put their lives at risk.

“We work closely with British Transport Police to raise awareness of the dangers of misusing crossings, and with local councils and other stakeholders to educate the public on how to stay safe near the railway.”

Michael Magee, Inspector, BTP, said: “We are continuing to proactively patrol the railway network across Scotland.