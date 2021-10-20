Kintore station marks one year of operation

On October 15, 2020, Kintore re-joined Scotland’s railway after an absence of 56 years. Despite the challenges faced over the last 12 months and reduced footfall due to the pandemic, the station is being heralded as a huge success.

With just a 15-minute journey time into the centre of Aberdeen, the station is a massive addition to the town’s transport options and is proving popular with leisure travellers.

As Covid restrictions continue to ease, it is expected that the station will see a rise in weekday passenger numbers and will become an established commuter route as more people return to workplaces.

With 24 of the 168 parking spaces fitted with electric charging points, Kintore station is the largest electric vehicle charging place in the north east of Scotland.

The station also boasts good transport links with connections to the local bus network as well as linking into the Inverurie-Kintore cycle path. Elements of the original station, including heritage benches and salvaged sign, have been reincorporated into the new facility.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “It’s great to celebrate the first anniversary of the re-opening of Kintore station. We are beginning to see a gradual increase in the number of customers using Kintore now the worst of the pandemic is, hopefully, behind us.

“Passengers are benefitting from a fast and frequent service to Aberdeen and Inverness which, combined with continuing investment by Scotland’s Railway, will have a positive impact on the area.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, Chair of Aberdeenshire Councils Infrastructure Services Committee and Vice Chair of NESTRANS, said: “From the moment the station closed, the local community has been calling for its return, so the re-opening a year ago was a great moment, the culmination of many years’ work by many dedicated people.