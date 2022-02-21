Man seriously injured after car leaves Aberdeen-Ellon road and crashes into wall

Police were called to the scene of the accident this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8am on this morning (Monday, February 21) and involved a white Vauxhall Grandland, which was travelling northbound on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

The 62-year-old male driver, the sole occupant of the car, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Emergency services attended and the driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A section of the carriageway was closed to allow a full investigation to take place.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: "Our enquires into the collision are at an early stage, however, I am looking for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.”

He also appealed to anyone who may have inadvertently caught the vehicle on dashcam prior to the collision to get in touch.