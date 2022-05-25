More Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers are needed

Cllr Gillian Owen at the EV charge point at Ellon Library

It comes as the new ones in Ellon Library car park are still to be connected.

Councillor Owen said: “Residents keep asking when the new EV charging points will be operational?

"I contacted an Officer and his reply was, ‘I “signed” a new order for SSEN to complete the works yesterday so we should get a revised date soon.

‘Following the connection, we have to carry out metering which basically involves an electric meter being installed.

‘Our Energy Team cannot book this in until the connection is made (they need the certificate) so we can’t book beforehand.

‘There is also a supply issue with regard to meter which is result in longer lead times. Once I get a date from SSEN I can provide a further update.’

Councillor Owen continued: "As usual I will keep monitoring this and update when I know more.

“We are still ridiculously short of electric chargers in Aberdeenshire.

"I will keep pressing the Council to install more particularly in villages in my Ellon & District Ward, like Foveran, Newburgh and Ythanbank.