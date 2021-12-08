More trains for the north in ScotRail December timetable change

More trains will call at Kintore station, Monday to Saturday. (Pic Paul Reid)

More trains will call at Kintore station, Monday to Saturday following last year’s successful reopening of the station after an absence of 67 years.

Funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans the new station reconnected Kintore to rail for the first time since 1964 when the original 1854-built station closed as part of the Beeching cuts.

The stops will be included on some services from Montrose to Inverurie, Inverness to Aberdeen and Inverurie to Aberdeen.

The train operator is increasing the number of seats on four of its Inter7City trains, by adding another standard class passenger coach to its existing four coach High Speed Trains (HSTs).

It means an extra 74 standard class seats on every service they operate.

And four additional return journeys between Aberdeen and Glasgow will operate Monday to Saturday along with one extra return journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, also Monday to Saturday.

Most of the other timetable alterations will be minor, with the majority of routes retaining the same schedule that’s in place just now.

Customers are reminded to check their journey before they travel to see which services are affected by the changes and they are also reminded that there will be alterations to the times of some remaining services.

And, the wearing of face coverings onboard ScotRail trains and in all stations, covered or open-air platforms, is still compulsory in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to put on more services in the Highlands and north east of the country in the revised December timetable.

“The new servicing depot at Cadder will also be a significant step forward in the introduction of more Inter7City High Speed Trains as we continue investing in the rail network to make it fit for the future.”