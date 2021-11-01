Overnight surfacing improvements between Inverurie and Insch

The work will last ten nights, weather permitting.

The overnight improvements will address defects on the road surface across a 1.8km section of the A96 at Pitmachie, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday 2 November and is expected to take place over ten nights. Works will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with all works expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday 13 November, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during overnight works. The convoy system will be removed outwith working hours, however due to the nature of the works, one lane of the A96 will remain closed and temporary traffic lights will be in place for safety. All traffic management will be temporarily removed between 6.30am on Saturday 6 November and 7.30pm on Sunday 7 November.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the surfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £500,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96 between Inverurie and Insch, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and due to the nature of the works the temporary traffic lights will have to remain in place so motorists should regrettably expect some delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.