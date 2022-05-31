Overnight surfacing improvements planned for A90 north of Ellon

The improvements will address defects in the road surface located near Auchmacoy, Birness and Kinmuck, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is programmed to begin on Wednesday 1 June and is expected to take place over seven nights, with the works scheduled to take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. All works are expected to be complete by 6.30am Saturday 11 June, subject to weather conditions.

The project will take place as follows:

Works start Wednesday 1 June for eight nights

· A90 Birness – Wednesday 1 to Thursday 2 June (two nights)

· A90 Birness to Kinmuck – Monday 6 to Wednesday 8 June (three nights)

· A90 Auchmacoy – Thursday 9 June to Friday 10 June (two nights)

To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, there will be temporary traffic signals with a 10mph convoy in place during working hours. All traffic management will be removed out with working hours and local access is to be maintained throughout these works.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £385,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen these sections of the A90 north Ellon, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, by carrying them out overnight and removing traffic management outwith working hours.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.