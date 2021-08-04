Ready2Go Demand Responsive Transport to be launched in Inverurie area

Customers will be able to book at any time using the Ready2Go DRT app.

Ready2Go Around Inverurie will begin operating on Monday, August 16 to provide better access to public transport.

Operated by Watermill Coaches using five brand new wheelchair-accessible minibuses, Ready2Go Around Inverurie will operate Monday to Friday between 6.30am and 7.30pm and on Saturdays from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Unlike the council’s A2B dial-a-bus services, customers will be able to book at any time using the Ready2Go DRT app which will be available to download from the Apple Store or Google Play Store from August 9.

Passengers can request a bus at short notice or can ask for a future departure or arrival time.

If they want to travel as soon as possible, they will be provided with their pick-up time and location or, if a bus is not free, they can look for a future time.

Passengers without a smartphone who are unable to use the Ready2Go DRT app can phone the council on 01467 535 333 to book their bus.

The service will also connect to some of the main transport hubs in the area including Inverurie, Insch and Kintore railway stations to help improve onward travel opportunities.

Cllr Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Since the Covid emergency, travel needs and travel demands have evolved with a massive increase in people working from home, a surge in online shopping and the development of tele-healthcare.

"Peak workers’ travel requirements - which formed the previous service delivery priority - have diminished significantly and currently all travel demand by bus remains suppressed and generally more local.

“We have consulted with customers, stakeholders and suppliers to gain a far better understanding of travel needs and this has helped shape this excellent new flexible service which I am sure will be of real benefit to local residents.”