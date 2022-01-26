Removal of Pelican Crossing causes concern

Cllr Owen and Mr Crawley at the temporary crossing on Golf Road

The matter was discussed at the latest Formartine Area Committee meeting.

Councillor Gillian Owen raised concerns about the removal of the crossing.

She said: “My colleagues and I raised concerns at that meeting and we were assured that remedial action would be taken.

“I was disturbed last week to see a plan to remove the pelican crossing and contacted officers to remind them of the pledge to put in place a temporary crossing until a new one could be located.

"I was concerned that in the information received no temporary measure was mentioned.

“I’m still not satisfied that the arrangements now in place, are adequate or safe and will be pressing for formal assessment particularly in view of the ‘safe routes to schools’ and the health and safety regulations.

Cllr Owen added: “I expect officers to jump to this! I will keep everyone up to date when I have more information.”

John Crawley Scottish Conservative candidate for Ellon said: “I have been watching this development with interest.

"The new temporary pedestrian crossing is fine but young people continue to walk along the road which isn’t safe.