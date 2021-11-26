Resurfacing work between Clovenstone and Thainstone postponed due to adverse weather

Road improvement works due to take place this weekend have been delayed due to the weather conditions.

The project was scheduled to begin today and had been planned to take place over one weekend.

However due to weather conditions, and the forecast for adverse weather – including a MET Office yellow warning for snow and an amber warning for high winds – the works have been delayed.

The traffic management arrangements, including a partial road closure, will no longer be required this weekend, with the A96 westbound remaining fully open between Tavelty and Thainstone Roundabout.

The improvement works are now anticipated to begin on Friday, December 17, and again, they are scheduled to take place over one weekend.

All works are now expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, December 20, although this will be subject to weather conditions.

Traffic management will remain the same as originally programmed. A road closure will be in place on the westbound carriageway between Tavelty and Thainstone Roundabout. Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Boomhill Roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone Roundabout.

The A96 Tavelty and the A96 Kintore on-slips will also be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists. Local access will be maintained to Tavelty and Clovenstone. All relevant stakeholders have been informed of the changes.