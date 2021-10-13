Road users reminded to travel safely as the nights draw in

Cyclists are being encouraged to make sure they are seen by other road users at night.

Chris Williamson, CBO for Garioch Community Policing Team who organised the initiative said: “Whether you’re commuting to work, school, out with family, friends or just exercising I’m pleased to see that more people appear to be cycling and enjoying the North East by bike than ever before.

“I’m happy to be handing out free lights to cyclists who would otherwise be restricted due to the early dark nights and Autumn weather.

"My hope is that everyone can continue to cycle and we would like to help them to do so in a safe and responsible way by engaging with and educating them and drivers.

“Lights are required during the hours of darkness and along with eye catching or reflective clothing at night or in low light can help improve your safety by helping other road users see and react earlier.

Chair of Nestrans, Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Nestrans and the wider Getabout partners are pleased to support Police Scotland with this extremely worthwhile initiative that is aimed at enhancing the safety of some of our most vulnerable road users.

"As a legal requirement, after dark cyclists should be using a white light on the front of their bike, a red light at the rear, and a red rear reflector.

“Our message to all road users is to use our roads carefully and responsibly and, at all times, to look out for each other, irrespective of our mode of transport, to ensure that we can all travel safely.”

The north east has diverse and wonderful opportunities for cycling.

From quiet country lanes, gnarly single-track mountain paths, commuter routes shared with other vehicles, to shared pathways with walkers and other vulnerable users, the opportunities are endless.

More advice for cyclists can be found by reading the Grampian Cycle Partnership’s Good cycling guide at www.grampiancyclepartnership.org.