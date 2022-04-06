Surfacing improvements planned for A9 south of Daviot

Project to begin on Monday 11 April for twelve days

The improvements will see over 600m of the A9 resurfaced, creating a smoother and safer road for road users.

The project is expected to take 12 days to complete. Works are programmed to take place between 7am and 7pm each day. No works are planned to take place over Easter Weekend, Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

All works are expected to be completed by 7pm on Thursday, April 28, subject to weather favourable conditions.

To ensure the safety of road users and roadworkers, a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours. Traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, however a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This surfacing project just south of Daviot will greatly improve the quality and safety of this section of the A9. The traffic management is necessary to protect roadworkers and road users. We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by avoiding working at the weekends as well as during the Easter bank holidays.