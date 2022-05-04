Training course to raise awareness of the importance of road safety

From left: Inspector Greg Burns, Michael McDonnell (Road Safety Scotland), Neil Greig (Institute of Advanced Motorists), Matthew McLay (Scottish Fire and Rescue), PC Nicola Ross Advanced Motorcycle Instructor (Scottish Police College).

Rider Refinement North is a one-day course that will take place until October 2022 in Inverurie, Elgin, Perth, and Dingwall. It is the only course of its kind in Scotland.

The course aims to raise awareness of the importance of road safety and make riders think of the personal consequences of taking risks.

Led by police motorcyclists and accompanied by an observer from the Institute of Advance Motorists, the course will look at key risk factors and provide riders with the knowledge and skills to be safer.

The course involves demonstration rides and observed rides with feedback from officers, vehicle examination checks of riders’ bikes and safety checks that should be carried out before any journey.

Inspector Greg Burns from Road Policing said: “Rider Refinement North is the only course of its kind being offered in Scotland and I hope that it will continue to attract riders who recognise this course as a gateway to advanced riding.

“A significant number of fatal collisions in the north area of the country involve motorcyclists. With great roads and scenery in Tayside, Grampian and Highland and Islands, motorcyclists from both the local area and from further afield love nothing more than to get out into the countryside to enjoy riding their bikes, especially in the warmer weather. We want participants to take advantage of the expert tuition and advice we will be providing.

Joining forces with police on this initiative are Road Safety Scotland, Institute of Advance Motorists, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Highland Council, Tayside Road Safety Forum Partnership, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City, Moray, Robert Gordon University and RoSPA.

The Inverurie dates are: Saturday, May 7; Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, July 24.

The cost of the course is £40 per rider and includes lunch. Spaces are limited and anyone interested in attending can email [email protected]